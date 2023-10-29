October 28, 2023

Jorge Martin’s words after the victory in the Sprint

Jorge Martin analyzed his overwhelming victory in the Sprint Race of the Thai Grand Prix to Sky Sport: “Today in general was a good day with the track record in qualifying. Winning in the afternoon wasn’t easy, I I struggled in the middle of the race with rear grip, but I expected it. I think I made the worst start of the season, and I risked braking. Luca was calm at the first corner, but if he had tried to stay in front he probably would have been there was a contact.”

“I was aggressive, I wanted first position because I know that in the first two laps I make the difference and it was important to be first – added the Spanish centaur -. Today it was much more difficult to win. You use the tire a lot in the Sprint to understand it ahead of time on Sunday, I saved a little at the start of the race – not much -, but I reached the limit at the end. The problem is that here, with the hard casings, on the straight you start to spin and it’s complicated, because you have to put the bike upright “.

“We’ll see tomorrow if we can make a step with the power, but it will be difficult to race with the average for me tomorrow. At the start of FP3 I made a change that I didn’t like very much, in the end I went back to the old bike with the same tires and I managed to do 30.8. I made a step in terms of confidence and feeling, but I think that tomorrow there will be a few riders who will be stronger and it will be a good fight” concluded Martin.

