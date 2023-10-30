October 29, 2023

MotoGP, results

Great emotions also in Thailand where the two contenders for the title also put on a show.

Jorge Martin led the race, with Binder on his tail who complicated his life until the end, while Pecco Bagnaia thrilled with a slow but inexorable comeback. The reigning world champion first dueled with Marc Marquez, then overtook Marini and Bezzecchi and then even regained the lead in the cup. At the end, Bagnaia even tried to pass both on the outside but then had to brake and catch up again.

On the last lap Binder tried everything but went beyond the limits of the track and after the checkered flag he was penalized by one position. Martin then won in the sprint while Pecco Bagnaia, third on the track, took second place which allowed him to limit the damage in the standings. The points between the two are now still thirteen.

