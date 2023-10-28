October 26, 2023

The awareness is that of having to fix something from a psychological point of view.

Jorge Martin frames the duel with Pecco Bagnaia for the MotoGP champion title, after two weekends in which he proved to be fast but lost points to his rival due to some errors. Thus, upon arrival in Buriram, the Spaniard joked to ‘Sky Sport’, paraphrasing the saying “few ideas, but confused”. “On a mental level I need to be more centered. I have many ideas, but they are also a bit confused”, declared the Team Pramac rider with a smile.

Martin admitted that at this stage of the season he has shown greater speed than Bagnaia, but also a greater propensity to make mistakes: “This has certainly made the difference. But in the end the speed is there, and this is the most important thing There is still some time to recover. Not much, but there is a little. The battle is difficult, there are many things that go through your mind. Especially when you are so close. You don’t know if you will have another opportunity like this, that’s why I don’t want to let it slip away and I want to give at least my 100% until the end.”

Finally, Martin analyzed the Buriram track, proving optimistic in view of the Thai Grand Prix: “The first, second and last corner are very violent, but the rest is very fluid. I think it is similar to the track in Japan, where I went very fast. So the hope is to have the same results here.”

©Getty Images