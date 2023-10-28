October 26, 2023

Jorge Martin’s words in the Buriram press conference

Jorge Martin spoke during the drivers’ press conference in Buriram, where the Thai Grand Prix will take place over the weekend. “The last few weeks have been difficult and even a little painful, between the crash in Indonesia and the wrong choice of tires in Australia – admitted the Ducati Pramac rider -. But I managed to be fast and this keeps me alive. The speed is there, everything can change, I hope I can still be strong, my mentality is to always go on the attack to win both races this weekend.”

“I hoped I had made the right choice with the tires in Australia, but the last 4 laps were a nightmare, it took all my skill not to fall and maintain a good speed – he added -. Now let’s move on and see how will go to Thailand this weekend. The choice of tires is always difficult, I knew the wear of the tires in Australia, but I thought the softs were the right choice. I talked about it with my garage, I have to make fewer mistakes. I don’t want to risk it anymore excessively, not even with the tyres.”

“I expect a very close battle this weekend, not only between the Ducatisti, Marc Marquez is also fast here with the Honda” concluded Martin.

©Getty Images