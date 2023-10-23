Luna has managed to reach the Final Panel with the hope of winning the car or, at least, a good amount of money. During the program, she managed to accumulate a prize of 1,925 euros, especially thanks to the last panel. Although she did not win the jackpot, she did win the Grand Prize, valued at 700 euros.

It remains to be discovered if he has one last stroke of luck. Jorge Fernández has announced that he is going to play “with three from Guadalajara.” The contestant could not suppress a sigh, showing that she did not like the clue that she gave her. “You looked at me strangely,” the presenter commented.

Indeed, Luna preferred another topic: “I love Monument and Province,” she told him about her favorite. For this reason, Jorge has given some advice that could be useful to future contestants: “In the casting you have to say what you would like and, maybe, one day it will be granted to you.”