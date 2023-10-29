From Dragon Ball to The Three Twins: we remember the life and legacy of the charismatic Jordi Vila

Jordi Vila has been more than a singer; His impact on geek culture goes beyond what many imagine. His voice accompanied us in countless moments, from the legendary Dragon Ball series to the adorable mussol in The Three Twins. But today is a sad day for all his fans; Jordi has left us, although his legacy remains more alive than ever.

When we talk about the series the Goku and company series, the first thing that comes to mind are the adventures of Goku and his friends. But, what would this series be without the soundtrack that Jordi Vila gave us? His work as a singer in this animated hit marked a generation and raised the level of production to cult status.

The voices of the artist

Jordi Vila not only dedicated himself to music. This entertainment chameleon also gave life to unforgettable characters, like Monstre Buu and the iconic Musculator. Imagining The Three Twins without the voice of their beloved mussol is like removing the cheese from melted cheese: something simply unthinkable.

But let’s not end on a somber note. Let us remember Vila as the man who filled our lives with magic and emotion, whether through a catchy melody in Dragon Ball or with a comic character in The Three Twins. Rest in peace, Jordi. Thank you for making our childhood—and that of many others—a little happier.

In addition to entertaining us with his talent, Jordi also participated in works that are part of the collective imagination. Who could forget his role as Philoctetes in Hercules? The range of his abilities demonstrates that he was a well-rounded artist, who He was not afraid to enter new challenges and universes.

It is difficult to imagine a world without the joy and enthusiasm that Vila transmitted. But if there is one thing that is certain, it is that her work will endure in geek culture, as a reminder that great artists never really leave us; They become legends, myths, and the soundtrack of our lives.

Jordi Vila was a true master of the microphone. His contributions to this art go beyond the aforementioned characters. Take, for example, his involvement as the voice of Bailin in The Hobbit trilogy. Her performance gave depth and humanity to a character that could have gone unnoticed in the hands of another. Although if his voice sounds familiar to you in the world of Middle Earth it may be because he has also dubbed other secondary characters in video games and in the Lord of the Rings films.

And what can you tell me about his role as Mikey in The Backyard Gang? With Vila, this character acquired a sweetness and emotional depth in the songs that the character sang and that were dubbed by Jordi Vila. In each of these roles, Jordi managed to convey complex emotions with astonishing simplicity, showing us that his talent in the world of dubbing was as vast as in any other field in which he was involved.