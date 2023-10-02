Joglo Sound – Jordi Amat feels optimistic about the future of the Indonesian National Team. This naturalized player predicts that the Indonesian national team will succeed in entering the top 100 in the FIFA rankings and even compete in the World Cup.

This positive prediction was expressed by Jordi Amat after observing the development of the Indonesian National Team directly. Jordi Amat has been part of the Garuda squad since 2022 and has felt the impact personally.

Significant developments in the achievements of the Indonesian National Team occurred under the direction of coach Shin Tae-yong. This is visible at all age levels, where the South Korean coach is gradually increasing the enthusiasm for national football.

“We aim to enter the top 100. I realize this will be a challenging task, but we believe we have the potential, resources and quality of players to make it happen,” said Jordi Amat as reported by the official FIFA website.

After being naturalized in 2022, Jordi Amat immediately got a main place in the Indonesian national team. To date, the 31 year old player has appeared in eight matches and scored one goal.

Jordi Amat proudly acknowledged his opportunity to defend the Indonesian National Team. He said that currently the Indonesian national team squad has many quality players.

“Maintaining the flag of a country as big as Indonesia is a matter of great pride for me. We have a very competent team,” said Jordi Amat.

Jordi Amat’s statement did not escape the attention of Indonesian football fans and Indonesian netizens. Many of them provide full support in order to achieve the targets set by PSSI.

“Whatever it is, I’m sure that with the current squad, the Indonesian national team will enter the top 100 in the FIFA rankings,” said one netizen.

“I’m sure we can definitely achieve the target,” continued another netizen.