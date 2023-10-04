Cartón Battle is the new event created by Jordi Cruz of Art Attack: an outdoor competition in Madrid of battles and races… all made with cardboard.

Jordi Cruzthe legendary presenter of Art Attack, had an idea on his social networks that has ended up becoming a real event, thanks to World Real Games. He October 14thin Ciempozuelos (Madrid) the first “cardboard pitched battle” will take place: Cardboard Battle.

Of cardboard? Yes, as if it were a craft! There will be three game modes, races and battles, in which the participants will wear cardboard armor and they will use cardboard weapons or even compete in vehicle races… also made of cardboard.

Cardboard Battle is a outdoor event funny, for all agesin which you can attend as an audience or sign up for as many activities as you want.

Furthermore, everything is destructible (that’s the idea) and recyclable. Do you remember Nintendo Labo? Well, here it is to the beast! Don’t worry, they provide the cardboard, but you can bring your own cardboard weapons from home!

Tickets, price and how Cartón Battle works

The first thing you need to know is how to make cardboard weapons and armor. Easy: there will be workshops and activitiesand plenty of cardboard, so that everyone can make their own armor, helmet, shield and weapon. But you can also bring your own from home!

With them you can sign up for three game modes: one Carrera in which you must be inside a vehicle made of cardboard (pushed by other players), a “Search and destroy” in which you destroy a giant target made of cardboard, and a final battlewhich will be the most adrenaline-inducing thing.

The event is open to the public, but the race and battles are for over 18 years, although all audiences can participate in the workshops. Tickets range from 15 euros to enter the event and 30 to also participate in the battles.

On their website you can find more information, buy tickets and other useful links. Remember, the first Cardboard Battle by Jordi Cruz is on October 14 in Ciempozuelos, south of Madrid.