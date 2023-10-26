loading…

Queen Rania of Jordan was dismayed by the glaring double standards when comparing Hamas’ attacks on Israel and Israel’s current massacre of Gazans. Photo/CNN

AMMAN – Queen Rania of Jordan says there is a blatant double standard when the global community compares the massacre in Gaza with Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

“People throughout the Middle East, including in Jordan, we are shocked and disappointed by the world’s reaction to this ongoing disaster,” he told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, reported on Thursday (26/10/2023).

“In recent weeks, we have seen a blatant double standard in the world,” he said.

“When October 7th occurred, the world immediately and unequivocally supported Israel and its right to defend itself and condemned the attacks that occurred.”

“But what we saw in the last few weeks, we saw silence in the world,” he explained.

“This is the first time in modern history that there has been human suffering and the world has not even called for a ceasefire. So this silence is deafening,” added the wife of King Abdullah II.

Queen Rania, who was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, is disillusioned with Western countries.

“For many people in our region, this makes the Western world involved,” he explained.

“Are we being told that it’s wrong to kill a family, an entire family, at gunpoint, but it’s OK to shoot them to death?” he asked.

“We are all united in this grief, whatever our origins. We cannot believe the images we see every day emerging in Gaza.”

“I just want to remind the world that Palestinian mothers love their children as much as any other mother in the world. And for them to have to go through this is truly extraordinary,” added Queen Rania.

