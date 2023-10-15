loading…

The international community applies double standards in assessing the conflict in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused the international community of showing “double standards” towards Palestinians, as Israel’s bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip continues unabated.

“Why is blocking access to food and medicine for civilians considered a war crime in Ukraine but not in Gaza?” Safadi asked in an interview with the BBC, according to a statement by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The international community must condemn the killing of Palestinian civilians as it does of Israeli civilians.”

Safadi said humanitarian and legal criteria must be “consistent” without discrimination.

He warned of the risk of the current conflict spreading to other regions, and highlighted its devastating impact on women, children, the elderly and innocent civilians.

The foreign minister said a “just peace” based on a two-state solution was key to ensuring the security of Palestine, Israel and the entire region.

Last weekend, Israeli forces launched a sustained military offensive against the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas military attacks on Israeli territory.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel – a multi-faceted surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increasing Israeli settler violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s response extended to cutting off water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in a territory that has been under a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering more than 1 million Gazans in the northern strip to flee to the southern strip.

(ahm)