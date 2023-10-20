loading…

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is worried that bad things will happen in the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that his country fears the worst will happen in an Israel-Hamas war. That’s because there are no signs of success in efforts to ease tensions.

A deadly rampage on October 7 by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas killed 1,400 people, prompting Israel to bombard the Gaza Strip in an offensive that has killed thousands and left more than a million homeless.

In his remarks at a press conference, Ayman Safadi said the war would have “catastrophic impacts” and urged “protecting the region from the danger of its expansion”.

“All indications are that the worst is yet to come. “This disaster will have painful consequences in the future,” Safadi said, adding that diplomatic efforts had not yielded any results in ending the conflict.

“The decision to end the war is not in our hands, but in Israel’s hands and we must make every effort to end it,” said Safadi, reported by Reuters.

Fears of an expanding war also loomed over a meeting between Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday in Cairo.

In a statement after the meeting, the two leaders said they rejected the forced expulsion of Palestinians and that Israel was “implementing collective punishment” against Gaza residents by bombing civilians following Hamas attacks.

In Amman, Safadi said his kingdom would confront “by all means” the massive displacement of Palestinians that is resulting in major changes in the region.