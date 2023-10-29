Jonathan Majors in Creed III

Grace Jabbari, the woman who reported Jonathan Majors, was arrested last Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal mischief.

Let us remember that Jonathan Majores was arrested in the month of March, after police received a 911 alert from a 30-year-old woman who had to be taken to the hospital with “minor head and neck injuries.” Last Wednesday, This same woman was arrested last Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal mischief in connection with the domestic dispute.

Lto Manhattan District Attorney’s Officein charge of handling the case, says that “They have officially refused to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks procedural merit.” A Grace Jabbari He was issued an appearance ticket requiring him to address the charges in court at a later date.

With the case now closed, on Majors’ side, one of his attorneys (Dustin Pusch) criticized the district attorney’s office for deciding “unilaterally and without explanation” not to prosecute Jabbari. Furthermore, he also described that It would be “a grave injustice” for the prosecutor to continue with the case against Majors. In case you don’t remember, Jonathan Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Jabbari in June.

At that time, the figure of “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III”, He alleged that his ex-girlfriend had made him bleed after slapping and grabbing his face. He also claimed that she had attacked him in the past, referencing a “verbal dispute in London that turned physical.” Based on Majors’ arrest, his talent manager and publicist abandoned him. Not only that, he was also fired from several high-profile projects. The actor’s trial is scheduled for November 29 of this year.

Jonathan Majors como Victor Timely