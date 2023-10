Jonah is a kind of documentary maker, but on paper: “How that affected my father, uncle, aunt, I started talking about that with a lot of people. About reproduction, violence and an empire of which we are on the poor side of the story. Writing is a kind of clinical thing for me, but some conversations were intense.” It takes Jonah to New York and Canada, but also to Schmallenberg in the Sauerland where the Falke empire began.