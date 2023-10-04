Suara.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) warned that Indonesia should not be trapped in a form of modern colonialism due to dependence on cheap imported goods sold on e-Commerce platforms.

President Jokowi highlighted a number of imported goods being sold at very low prices on e-Commerce, including clothes for IDR 5,000. These clothes are the result of a “predatory pricing” strategy that requires vigilance.

He emphasized the importance of not being lulled into a matter of months, to avoid modern forms of colonialism or economic colonialism. He said that if the price of goods had risen to IDR 500 million after entering the market, then the situation would be difficult to improve. Because dependency has formed.

“Don’t let us become complacent in a matter of months, we don’t want to be hit by modern colonialism, we don’t want to be hit by modern colonialism, economic colonization. Maybe at the beginning it was still IDR 5,000, as soon as the purchase was entered it was then increased to IDR 500 million. What do you want? Because “We’re already dependent on it,” said Jokowi, when giving a briefing to Participants in the Short Force Education Program (PPSA), at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

The President said that 123 million people in Indonesia have become active users of e-Commerce applications with significant purchases. However, he warned that Indonesia should not only be a consumer in this digital trade. Especially if 90 percent of the goods sold are imported goods, not local products from MSMEs.

Jokowi emphasized that several parties have begun to control consumer data and behavior through this “predatory pricing” method. Therefore, the President hopes that Indonesian citizens can become producers who sell their own products on e-Commerce platforms, and can even penetrate the export market to Southeast Asian countries.

Apart from that, the President also highlighted the need to protect digital sovereignty through regulations that can defend domestic interests, including data, information and market access. He emphasized that this could also be related to political aspects.

“Properly protect our digital assets. Protect data, information, market access, everything. Later it could involve politics,” said Jokowi, quoted from Antara.

