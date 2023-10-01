Suara.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) did not respond to the issue of a cabinet reshuffle amidst a legal case allegedly involving two cabinet ministers, namely the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora).

When asked by journalists about this after attending the Palace of Batik event in front of the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Sunday (1/10/2023) evening, President Jokowi’s facial expression appeared to turn serious.

Jokowi, who was previously explaining the Batik Palace event, when he heard the question about the reshuffle, was seen shaking his head and frowning.

President Widodo then asked the journalist where he got the information from.

Also Read: Jokowi Reshuffles Cabinet Tomorrow, Ketum Projo Budi Arie Reportedly Becomes Minister of Communication and Information to Replace Johnny Plate

“Heard from where?” asked Jokowi as reported by Antara.

He then looked down and did not answer the truth of the issue and answered other questions from the media crew.

As is known, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has searched the official residence of the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo regarding allegations of corruption at the Ministry of Agriculture, until news emerged that the NasDem politician had been named a suspect.

Apart from that, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dito Ariotedjo, is also said to have received funds from corruption for 4G base transceiver station (BTS) infrastructure, worth IDR 27 billion.

These two events sparked public suspicion that a cabinet reshuffle would be carried out in Joko Widodo’s government.

Also Read: NasDem Legowo If Jokowi Really Reshuffles Cabinet