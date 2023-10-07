Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi emphasized that Indonesia needs leaders who have courage and courage to be able to make Indonesia a developed country.

“In the future we need leaders who have courage. It takes a leader who has courage, has high courage. “We need leaders who are brave enough to take risks because what we face in the future will be increasingly complex, more difficult and less easy,” said President Joko Widodo.

This was conveyed by President Widodo when attending the 2023 Jokowi Young Ulama Solidarity National Leadership Meeting at Istora Senayan, Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, Saturday (7/10/2023).

Jokowi said that if Indonesia does not have a brave leader, it will be difficult for Indonesia to become a developed country.

“Imagine if we had a leader, we wanted to process for example our own nickel here, then the European Union sued, then (the leader) was afraid and resigned. How? “So we continue to export raw materials, not finished goods that have large added value,” he said as reported by Antara.

He emphasized that the next three leadership periods play a key role in enabling Indonesia to leap into becoming a developed country, so he called on the Indonesian people to be careful in choosing future leaders.

“We all have to be really thorough and careful in choosing leaders in these three leadership periods. “And whoever, sovereignty is in the hands of the people, because we are a democratic country,” he stressed.