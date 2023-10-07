Suara.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) answered a question regarding the proposal that the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) be deactivated first amid the alleged extortion case committed by the KPK leadership in the Syahrul Yasin Limpo case.

“I don’t know the problem in detail yet. I haven’t received detailed information because the problem is still confusing like this; and if I comment, someone will say to intervene,” said Jokowi at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Saturday (7/10/2023 ).

Jokowi said he was still looking for information regarding this matter. However, he emphasized that the case that occurred was a law enforcement matter.

“Don’t let it happen that if I comment early, someone will say (I carried out) an intervention. I was waiting for detailed information regarding this incident and actually it is within the authority of both the police, both the Corruption Eradication Committee and the Prosecutor’s Office,” said Jokowi as reported by Antara.

As previously reported, the Special Criminal Investigation Directorate (Ditreskrimsus) of Polda Metro Jaya has escalated the case of alleged extortion by the KPK leadership against the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) from the investigation stage to investigation.

Dirreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya Police Commissioner Pol. Ade Safri Simanjuntak said the police had conducted a case on Friday (6/10) for the purpose of increasing the status of the investigation to the investigation stage in the alleged criminal act.