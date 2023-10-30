Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi invited three presidential candidates (capres) to the Jakarta State Palace on Monday (30/10/2023) afternoon. Human rights activist Suciwati responded to this political meeting as a meeting between powerful people and presidential candidates.

The wife of the late Munir admitted that she was not surprised by this agenda.

“I’m not surprised, because for me he (Jokowi) is just a person who is controlling Indonesia. Not a leader, because he is only here to embrace everyone (even human rights violators) so that his power is secure,” he said when contacted by Suara.com, Monday (30/ 10/2023).

According to him, from the start he could judge that Jokowi was only selling human rights issues so he could be elected president. So that most of the Indonesian people are deceived.

Suciwati herself also brought it up again when she strongly criticized Jokowi over the telephone, for sitting next to Hendropriyono.

“I want to remind you that in May 2014, he (Jokowi) called me. Then I criticized him for sitting next to Hendropriyono,” he said.

Hendropriyono, said Suciwati, was once a suspect in the Talangsari human rights violation case. Apart from that, in the Munir Said Talib case, it is possible that he was involved because until now he has never wanted to be questioned by the fact-finding team.

In the case of Munir’s death, it is known that the involvement of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) was very strong. At that time, Hendropriyono was the Head of BIN.

When Munir’s Fact Finding Team (TPF), said Suciwati, wanted to ask for information, Hendropriyono refused.

In fact, he called TPF Munir a blau ghost and not credible.

“Well that means, when he (Jokowi) came to power, I was hurt from the start. Injured in the process of justice, this person doesn’t really care about human rights,” he said.

Not only that, he said, Jokowi had also invited Kamisan participants to meet Jokowi in person in 2018 or a year before Jokowi ended his first term.

However, Suciwati chose not to attend. He stated that there had been no more respect since Jokowi first became President in 2014.

Then, Jokowi’s invitation at that time was like someone who had no intention, and was forced by the circumstances.

“Initially we met at the Presidential Palace, suddenly we were changed to the Bogor Palace, because we wanted to take action on Thursday, our friends refused to go to the Bogor Palace, so they returned to the Merdeka Palace,” he said.

Even though Suciwati was not present at Jokowi’s invitation, several participants in the Kamisan action attended the invitation.

“There is Mrs. Sumarsih, apart from the Semanggi victims, there are victims of May, kidnapping,” explained Suciwati.

Then, after meeting and the action participants presented a statement letter to resolve human rights issues, Jokowi rejected it. He instead asked the action participants to give the letter to Moeldoko, who is the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian President.

“But he didn’t want to, ‘I don’t want to, I’ll just ask Moeldoko all about it’. His style was exactly when asked about Kanjuruhan,” explained Suciwati.

Previously it was reported that Jokowi invited the presidential candidates to lunch together at the State Palace. In the dining room, the presidential candidates, namely Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto sat with Jokowi.