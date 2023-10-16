Suara.com – The acting Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono, has had his term of office extended for one year by President Joko Widodo. He will return as regional head of DKI until October 17 2024.

This is known from the Decree (SK) extending the position of Acting Governor of DKI which was handed over by the Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian which was read by Heru.

“So the President of the Republic of Indonesia’s decision number 87 of 2023 concerns the extension of the term of office for the appointment of the Acting Governor,” said Heru at DKI Jakarta City Hall, Monday (16/10/2023).

“Then there is the dictum to extend the term of office starting October 17 2023 for a maximum of one year. Evaluated for three months,” he continued.

Furthermore, after the term of office is extended, Heru will complete the programs that have not been completed.

“Yes, yesterday’s work wasn’t finished, so let’s do it now,” he said.

The focus, said Heru, as assigned by Jokowi, is on congestion, flooding and spatial planning.

“Regarding traffic jams, traffic jams. Pollution, pollution, rubbish,” he concluded.

