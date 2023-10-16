Horror film lovers are definitely looking forward to this film by Joko Anwar, entitled Siksa Kubur. This film is a development of the short film entitled Grave Torture/Siksa Kubur which was released in 2012.

Currently, the film Siksa Kubur has started the shooting process, and is scheduled to be broadcast in 2024.

In the X @jokoanwar account, the director shared moments of script reading by the actors in the film Siksa Kubur.

In these black and white photos, Joko Anwar shows the moment when a number of big Indonesian artists were seriously reading their respective scripts.

They include Reza Rahardian, Fachri Albar, Happy Salma, Slamat Rahardjo Djarot, Christine Hakim, Niniek L. Karim, Djenar Maesa Ayu, and Widuri Puteri, daughter of Widi Mulia and Dwi Sasono.

The film Siksa Kubur itself tells the story of a group of people trapped in a grave. They are haunted by various kinds of spirits who want to torture them.

The upload of photos shared by Joko Anwar immediately received a response from netizens. Not a few were amazed by how many famous actors and artists the director collaborated with to play in this film.

“Crazy,” said the netizen, just one word.

“It’s really cool, Bro,” praised another netizen.

“The actors/artists don’t care,” said another.

“This cast is really cool, not tin cans, it’s all cool,” commented another netizen.