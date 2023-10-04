Director Todd Phillips celebrates the fourth anniversary of Joker with an unpublished image of Joaquin Phoenix that opens a window to a highly anticipated sequel

They call him the Clown Prince of Crime, but, in this image, Joaquin Phoenix is ​​devoid of makeup and fully exposed to the elements. Rain falls on him as he finds himself surrounded by mysterious individuals armed with multicolored umbrellas. Maybe, just maybe, he’s a Joker who enjoys the rain, maybe even eager to leave the walls of Arkham Asylum behind.

Living in the rain

The photo comes from Todd Phillips, the mastermind behind the original film, who celebrates the fourth anniversary of Joker’s release by sharing a visual preview of what’s to come in Joker: Folie à Deux. Phoenix appears in a way we’ve never seen before: vulnerable, but free, far from his original role as Arthur Fleck.

But what else could we expect from Joker: Folie à Deux? Well, here’s something you might not have seen coming: this movie will be a musical. That’s right, you’re going to see Phoenix singing and dancing like never before, and she won’t be alone.

An unexpected duo

Phoenix will be joined by Oscar winner Lady Gaga, who will take on the role of a new version of Dr. Harleen Quinzel, also known as Harley Quinn. The romance between both characters seems to be one of the axes of the filmwhich adds an extra layer of intrigue to the already anticipated project.

Other actors confirmed to return include Zazie Beetz, as Arthur’s former neighbor Sophie, as well as new faces like Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener. Director Todd Phillips not only sits back in the director’s chair, but he has also co-written the script with Scott Silverthe same team that brought the first film.

When art and controversy meet

If something has characterized Phoenix’s Joker, it is his ability to divide opinions and generate debate. The original 2019 film was not only a box office hit but also a cultural phenomenon that broke molds. Critics and audiences were polarized between the brilliance of Phoenix’s performance and criticism of the film’s depiction of mental disorder and violence. In fact, its ability to inspire conversation and controversy made it more than just a comic book movie; It became a reflection of contemporary society and its problems.

Now, with the arrival of Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel that promises to be a musical and that incorporates Lady Gaga in the role of Harley, the debate is destined to intensify. The inclusion of the musical genre and the character of Harley Quinn provide new nuances that will make the film as polarizing or more polarizing than its predecessor. Both director Todd Phillips and Phoenix have shown that they are not afraid to break with conventions. Now we have to wait and see what new discussions this new chapter in the story of the Clown Prince of Crime generates.

The first delivery was a real box office frenzy, being the first film rated PG-18 to gross more than $1 billion worldwide. The film not only captivated fans but was also critically acclaimed, leading Phoenix to win the Oscar for Best Actor. It’s no surprise that Warner Bros. was more than interested in making a sequel, although Phillips and Phoenix decided to take it slow to get it right.

Don’t forget to mark the date on your calendar, because Joker: Folie à Deux premieres on October 4, 2024the same day the original film made its debut in 2019. This version of the clown is one for the ages, and you won’t want to miss it.