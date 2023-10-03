The Joker sequel will be released five years after the first adaptation.

Joker: Folie a Deux will be released in 2024

Join the conversation

Joker became one of the highest-grossing films based on a villain, specifically from DC, after grossing more than a billion dollars at the global box office. Now, its sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux, will arrive five years after the original film, which premiered on October 4, 2019, something that its protagonist Joaquin Phoenix wanted to celebrate with a new image published on his Instagram profile. .

In this small preview of Joker: Folie a Deux you can see Arthur Fleck surrounded by people with colorful umbrellas, a clear reference to the Joker himself. The sequel, which will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024, finished filming at the beginning of the year, returning to Todd Phillips as director and writer.

“October 4. Thank you for all the messages. Four years ago we had a great trip. Many good memories. More to come,” advances the film’s leading actor, who will share the screen with Lady Gaga as Harlye Quinn. In fact, the first teaser for the sequel used the song “Cheek to Cheek”, a song that the singer paid tribute to with Tony Bennett.

For the most curious, Folie à Deux mentions a shared delusional disorderand the Joker’s only real sidekick, aside from Batman, has always been Quinn, a character who debuted in Batman: The Animated Series in the early 1990s.

The success of Joker

Beyond the enormous success at the box office, Joker got up to 11 Oscar nominations, winning two (Best Actor and Best Soundtrack). In fact, this new adaptation of the Batman universe is one of the best HBO Max films, joining saga films such as Harry Potter or The Lord of the Rings.

Join the conversation