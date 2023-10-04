Todd Phillips, the director of Joker, He took advantage of the fact that the film marks four years since its release and shared a glimpse of the upcoming sequel. Through her Instagram account, she showed a fairly iconic image of the titular character.

The sequel has the official name Joker: Folie à Deux, whose translation refers to the term “madness between two.” As can be inferred, madness between two is also used to refer to a psychiatric disorder in which the symptoms of a delusional and hallucinatory belief are transferred from one person to another.

Lady Gaga has joined the cast as Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who falls in love with Arthur Fleck, the Joker. In addition to Gaga, other actors cast for the sequel include Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener in mystery roles, while Zazie Beetz returns in her role as Arthur’s neighbor Sophie.

The plot of the film is still being kept secret. All that is known so far is that it will be set partly in Arkham Asylum and, more surprisingly, there will be a musical element to the film, so it’s possible that Phoenix is ​​literally singing in the rain in the shared scene by Phillips.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. You can see the image below.