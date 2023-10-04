The director of Joker 2, Todd Phillips, has shared a new image where we see Joaquin Phoenix in the rain playing the iconic DC Comics character.

The iconic Batman villain has had many portrayals over the years in film, but Joaquin Phoenix left a mark thanks to his performance in the 2019 film that earned him the Oscar. That’s why fans are eagerly awaiting Joker 2, which also features Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Now, director Todd Phillips has shared an intriguing first look.

The image, shared on Instagram, shows Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, the Joker’s alter ego, immersed in a rainy scene, surrounded by people walking under colorful umbrellas. The image evokes a sense of tranquility in the midst of the crowd, and its melancholic atmosphere promises a striking cinematic experience. Although the image does not reveal details about the plot, it suggests a visually stunning approach for the film.

What to expect from the plot?

While most of the details of Joker 2’s story are being kept under wraps, the film’s subtitle offers an intriguing clue. “Folie à Deux” is a French expression that means “madness shared by two people in close association.” This suggests a narrative that will explore the relationship between the Joker and Harley Quinn, possibly within the infamous Arkham Asylum.

Principal photography on the film began earlier this year in April, before the start of the actors’ strike, suggesting that production is on track without facing any major delays. Joker 2 promises to address some of the unknowns left by the original film and further explore the complexity of the main character.

Joker 2

A high bar for the sequel.

The original film made history by receiving 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and taking home awards for Best Actor and Best Original Score. With this impressive track record, expectations are high for Joker 2. In addition to Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the cast includes Zazie Beetz reprising her role as Sophie Dumond, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey in remaining roles. not disclosed.

Joker 2 will be released on October 4, 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting Joaquin Phoenix’s return as the iconic villain. Do you want to see it? Do you think he will live up to the original? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.