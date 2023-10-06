He publisher Bandai Namco and the developer CyberConnect2 they revealed Yuya Fungami, character arriving in Season pass 2 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R. For the occasion, a new trailer was also published, which you can see at the bottom of the news.

The Season Pass 2 DLC contains three new characters:

Leone Abbacchio from Part 5: Golden Wind (released September 1st)

Yuya Fungami from Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable (Fall)

New playable character from Part 8: JoJolion (Deep Winter)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R è disponibile su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch e PC tramite Steam.

Below is the trailer.