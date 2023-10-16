Good news, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R players, this information interests you. Today news about this game has been confirmed. We have more additional content!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The detail that has recently been published allows us to know that Yuya Fungami He will arrive as a DLC character on October 20, 2023. Leone Abbachio was previously released as part of the second pass, and now this character is the next addition to it. There is still one more character from this pass, unknown for now.

Here you have the trailer:

As you may remember, it was announced a few weeks ago el Season Pass 2which includes the following content:

New playable character for Part 5: Golden Wind (September 1) – Leone Abbacchio New playable character for Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable (October 20) – Yuya Fungami New playable character for Part 8: JoJolion – ? Those who purchase Season Pass 2 will get the exclusive Girono Giovanna Haruno Shiobana costume, plus early access to each new character.

What do you think? Do you like the game? You can share your opinion below in the comments. Additionally, if you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage of the title here.

Via.