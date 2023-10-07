He publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and the developer team CyberConnect2 have announced the arrival of a new character in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R. Described by the official YouTube channel as “impulsive, narcissistic and proud”, he will be Yuya Fungami the new entry into the world of JoJo, a member of an unidentified biker gang. In the profile of the former antagonist of the story who appeared in Part 4 Diamond is Unbreakable, now an ally, a serious motorcycle accident that occurred during a race in the Twin Pines tunnel is reported.

His presence is therefore confirmed as second DLC character playable for the Season Pass 2 of the game, as well as the sixth paid downloadable character ever. Season Pass 2 will also include the already announced Leone Abbacchio and a third character of still unknown identity, presumably to be announced at the end of winter: at the moment we only know that he is a character who appeared in Part 8: JoJolion.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R is a fighting-game based on the franchise JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure released in autumn 2022 and is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S.

Below is the trailer published on the Bandai Namco Entertainment Southest Asia YouTube channel which offers a detailed look at the design and gameplay of Yuya Fungami.