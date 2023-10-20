Bandai Namco announces the availability of Yuya Fungamithe new additional character who joins the already large roster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

Yuya Fungami is one of Josuke’s opponents in Diamond is Unbreakable and is the second character of Season Pass 2 who joins the fighting game line-up. He takes advantage of his Highway Go Go stand which can split and attack at high speed while chasing his opponents. The stand can also suck the life force from the victim.

Yuya Fungami is available now on all platforms as part of Season Pass 2 or as an individual purchase.

