PRIVATE VOCATIONAL – A joint TNI and Polri team succeeded in shooting dead five members of the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) in the Bintang Mountains, Papua Mountains.

Then officers confiscated a number of pieces of evidence. The evidence includes two long-barreled firearms made in the United States (US) and Pindad.

Furthermore, other powder included eight boxes containing hundreds of ammunition, a pistol, three SS1 magazines and two AR magazines.

Then, arrows were also confiscated in 100,000 and 50,000 rupiah denominations as well as Malaysian ringgit money, Brunei Darussalam money and an ID card in the name of Atobius Criminal.

“There is also a Morning Star flag,” said Bintang Mountains Police Chief AKBP Dafi Bastoni in a press release, Sunday (1/10/2023).

He continued, the KKB members who died had carried out various attacks on the authorities.

Apart from that, the KKB members often carried out terror against civilians.

“Regarding the death of the motorbike taxi driver, there was an arson and yesterday our member from Damai Cartenz died,” he said.

According to his statement, joint forces continue to pursue KKB members.

“The joint TNI Polri team will continue to carry out searches,” he said.***