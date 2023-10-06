Actor Johnny Depp starred in the film The Ninth Door based on the novel The Dumas Club by Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

Sony Pictures is working on a remake of the 1999 neo-noir film The Ninth Gate, and iconic actor Johnny Depp will take on the role of producer, according to GFR. So for now, it has not been confirmed if he will act in the film, but his presence in the project is already making a big impact.

The remake of The Ninth Gate is described as a reinvention of the original, maintaining the essence of the plot that has intrigued fans for decades. Like the 1999 version, the film will follow a rare book dealer as he verifies the authenticity of a cursed manuscript, plunging him into a world of dark rituals and forbidden knowledge.

Will Roman Polanski return?

For now, we do not know if the director of the original film, Roman Polanski, either as director or as producer. They have also not revealed if anyone from the original cast will be involved, such as Frank Langella, Lena Olin, Emmanuelle Seigner or Jack Taylor. So we will have to be attentive to all the announcements they make about this project.

The Ninth Gate – Johnny Depp and Lena Olin

At the time, The Ninth Gate grossed about $58 million on a budget of $38 million. So, it will be interesting to know if it now finds a more massive audience.

What was the original about?

The ninth door

The Ninth Door introduces us to Dean Corso (Johnny Depp), a skilled collector and dealer of rare books in New York City. His life revolves around acquiring and reselling valuable old books. One day, Corso is contacted by Boris Balkan (Frank Langella), a rich and eccentric book collector. Balkan has acquired one of three known copies of a book called “The Nine Gates of the Realm of Shadows” written by Aristide Torchia, who supposedly copied the Devil’s book and was convicted of heresy. It is believed that the book contains the keys to summoning the Devil and obtaining supernatural powers.

Balkan hires Corso to authenticate the three copies of the book and find the legitimate version, as he suspects that two of them are forgeries. Corso, always motivated by money, accepts the job and begins his investigation. The plot thickens when Corso encounters a series of intriguing characters, including Liana Telfer (Lena Olin), who attempts to recover the book that once belonged to her late husband.

As Corso tracks down the three copies, he discovers that each of them has a series of engravings that bear the signature “LCF” instead of Torchia’s name. These engravings depict mysterious images and are apparently essential for carrying out an ancient summoning ritual. Throughout the search for it, Corso becomes involved in a plot full of occultism, secrets and conspiracies related to the story of the book and its connection with satanic cults.

The story culminates in a remote castle, which is also depicted in one of the book’s engravings. Here, Balkan attempts to perform the final ritual using the engravings, but something goes wrong and the ritual fails. In a final confrontation between Corso and Balkan, Corso emerges victorious and manages to complete the ritual by opening the ninth door. So the story ends in a shocking way. So, instead of a remake, perhaps a sequel would be better.

Are you looking forward to seeing a new version of The Ninth Gate? Would you like Johnny Depp to play Dean Corso or another character? Leave me your comments.