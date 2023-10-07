Director Chad Stahelski he once again spoke out about potential John Wick 5 and on the future of the starring franchise Keanu Reeves.

Keanu Reeves reprized his role as the now iconic assassin in John Wick 4 and, although the conclusion of the film would seem to suggest the end of the character, the franchise he doesn’t seem ready to say goodbye to the actor yet.

In a recent interview with Inverse, director Chad Stahelski, who he has directed all four chapters of the series so farspoke about the future of the franchise, revealing that he has at least one in mind five other major films in the franchise. Here are his words on the matter:

I have several notebooks full of ideas related to John Wick 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. We have several ideas, but I have no interest in continuing the franchise just to make money.

The director later confirmed that Reeves would have an interest in returning in future films of the franchisethis is if the director were to propose an interesting story:

Keanu would accept in a second if we had a good story. Let’s leave the door open, given that the studio would already like us working on the fifth film. The producers are very excited, not just about the financial success, and are interested in seeing what we could do for the future of the franchise.

The latest chapter of the saga achieved enormous success at the box office, grossing more than $432 million globally with a production budget of 100 million dollarsbecoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Although there is no official confirmation on the fifth film, the John Wick universe will go with the spin-off film Ballerina and with the prequel series The Continental.