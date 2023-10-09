After weeks in the midst of controversy over its new charging policies considered abusive against editors and developers, Unity announced the departure of John Riccitiello, who will be removed from any position in the company, including leaving his position as a member of the Board of Directors. .

John Riccitiello retires from Unity. Who will take his place?

Moments ago, Unity shared a press release announcing that John Riccitiello is retiring from the company as CEO, Executive Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Instead, it was decided that James M. Whitehurst will fulfill John Riccitiello’s duties as CEO, President and member of the Board of Directors on an interim basis while the company secures a new CEO. In this sense, it is reported that a director search process has begun with a specialized company in order to have official leadership as soon as possible. Likewise, it is noted that John Riccitiello will support as an advisor during the transition period. At the same time, Unity appointed Roelof Botha, who served until today as an independent director of the Board of Directors, as president of the company.

Unity announces the departure of John Riccitiello as head of the company

John Riccitiello said goodbye to Unity

In this regard, John Riccitiello stated: “It has been a privilege to lead Unity for almost a decade and serve our employees, customers, developers and partners, all of whom have been instrumental in the company’s growth. I look forward to supporting Unity through this transition and continue the future success of the company.

The departure of John Riccitiello from Unity occurs after the company inflamed, for the worse, the mood of developers by announcing a controversial charging system that threatened its income by proposing a fee per installation, targeting Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation services. Plus. Then, the wave of criticism and attacks against Unity and its director led to changing the charging model, something announced after a public apology, but apparently the damage had already been done. Below we detail what happened:

John Riccitiello out of Unity after scandal with editors and developers – Image: Wikipedia

Why Unity angered the video game industry?

Unity announced a new policy that would go into effect on January 1, 2024 that directly addressed subscription models like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass. Namely, the company’s intention was to charge a fee of between $0.01 USD to $0.20 USD for each time a video game created with its engine was installed.

After the first criticism and the start of the scandal, Unity reversed course and assured that the fee would only be charged for the first installation of a video game, this in response to concerns that it would be misused with the intention of bombing with downloads by groups of players knowing that this would impact the finances of studios and publishers. However, the change was not enough as publishers and developers pointed out that a charge per download, even initially and only, would be a hard blow to their finances.

Subsequently, some studios, such as the creators of the indie hit Cult of the Lamb, threatened to stop selling their video games because they would not give a single extra cent to Unity beyond what was previously agreed. Furthermore, the situation escalated to such a degree that a “credible” report of death threats led to the evacuation of the company building.

What does Unity’s new billing policy say?

To begin with, the Runtime Fee that caused the controversy did not completely die, but it will be considered in other user levels as an option. Let’s first go through the initial changes:

First, the Unity Personal plan will not only remain free, it will also see an increase in the reported income limit for those who want to use it from $100,000 USD to $200,000 USD, plus the use of the “Made with Unity” screen will no longer be required. ” at the beginning of the video game. Likewise, the company reported that “no game with less than $1 million in trailing 12-month revenue will be subject to any fee.”

Then, users of Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise, payment plans as well as games that generate more than $1 million, will be considered according to the terms and conditions of the engine version they used to create their video game. Initially, the intention of retroactivity is eliminated, so no video game made before January 1, 2024 will be subject to the fee collection policies. However, in the event that a game under these conditions is updated to a version of Unity equal to or later than the aforementioned date, the new terms and conditions will apply. Same situation for all video games made in Unity starting next year.

Now, the controversial Runtime Fee that will charge between $0.01 USD to $0.20 USD for each unique installation will become one of 2 options. In this case, Unity proposes that the developer, based on its installation or income reports, pay the total fee generated month after month or offer a participation of 2.5% of the total income for the company that owns the graphics engine. . In this regard, Unity indicates that the amount to be paid will be the lower of the 2 options, trying to favor developers.

So, Unity has made the expected move by removing John Riccitiello from the game, but now it will have to convince the editors and developers whose trust it lost in recent weeks.

