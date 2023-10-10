John Cena’s rivalry with Dwayne Johnson crossed the ring and now he regrets everything he said.

In a response to criticism over his move from professional wrestling to Hollywood, John Cena has spoken openly about his past actions and his relationship with Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock.”

In 2011 and 2012, John Cena and Dwayne Johnson, two of WWE’s biggest superstars, were in the midst of a historic rivalry that culminated in an epic confrontation at WrestleMania.

During that confrontation, John Cena criticized The Rock for abandoning wrestling in favor of a career in Hollywood, only to follow a similar path himself years later.

Now he regrets his words.

John Cena defends his professional evolution and his learning from that experience, recognizing that everyone has their own paths and struggles in life.

“I see and understand that perspective 100%. If you’ve followed what I’ve been trying to do, especially lately, publicly and personally with Dwayne Johnson, I’ve said that even though I thought he was trying to do what was best for business, I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust and made accusations about his perspective that he knew nothing about.” He started by saying John Cena.

WWE

“And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock to come back. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way. I didn’t do it respectfully, so I had to eat some crow. I had to say: I’m sorry and I was wrong, because I’m sorry and I was wrong, and that’s a humbling experience.”

“We all have our own struggles. We all live our own lives. “It was a great learning experience because of my mistake with that fight with The Rock.”

The matchup between John Cena and The Rock is a reminder of the importance of humility and personal growth in the lives of celebrities and athletes, and highlights the inevitability of wrestling stars seeking opportunities beyond the ring. WWE.