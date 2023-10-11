John Cena admits to being sorry for the fight he had with Dwayne Johnson and apologizes for all the things he said to him.

The world of entertainment has several frictions between its stars. And if not, tell John Cena, because on his day the wrestler and actor attacked his former partner in WWE The rock (better known now as Dwayne Johnson) for abandoning the fight to become a film actor. action and Hollywood.

However, over the years, Cena himself has followed in Johnson’s footsteps, to the point of participating in the same film franchise as him, the famous Fast & Furious saga.

John Cena apologizes for the fight he had with Dwayne Johnson

Now that he has experienced the same thing as him, the Peacemaker actor admits he was wrong with the opinions he had regarding The Rock.

During a WWE Fastlane press conference (via RPP), Cena recalled the fight he had with his former teammate. WWE and now he understands very well the decision made by Johnson and He regrets everything he said to him at the time.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

“I did it the wrong way. I violated his trust and made accusations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down I was a fan. I wanted The Rock to come back (to WWE). I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back. The Rock, but I did it the wrong way (…).

I had to say ‘I’m sorry and I was wrong’ because I’m sorry and I was wrong and that is an experience that fills me with humility (…). Dwayne Johnson is a great guy. I became the one I despised. I see that perspective and I understand it.. It was a great learning experience from my mistake in fighting The Rock,” he comments.

Although they have not shared a plane, both have been present in the latest installment of Fast & Furiouswhere Dwayne Johnson has made a cameo in the post-credits scene of the film, hinting that he will be in the next part, which brings the definitive closure to the action saga.

What do you think of John Cena repenting and apologizing for the things he said to Dwayne Johnson? Tell us your opinions in our comments section.