Can you imagine John Carpenter watching Barbie? Not only that. The famous filmmaker has even dared to make his own review of the film.

John Carpenter has surprised everyone with his criticism of Barbie. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s film continues to attract diverse opinions from industry players. The latest of these comes from the legendary horror filmmaker, who admits that the successful fantasy fiction satire left him very confused.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, John Carpenter offered a fun review of Barbie after recently watching the film directed by Greta Gerwig. The filmmaker acknowledged that sometimes it was difficult for him to follow the plot. Carpenter doesn’t think the film was made for people like him, but he thinks he has an idea of ​​what it was about. “I saw the movie the other day,” said the director. “I can’t believe he saw her, honestly. This film is not from my generation. I had nothing to do with the dolls. I didn’t know who Allan was. Let me explain, okay? He says, ‘I don’t have a vagina.’ And at the end he shouts: ‘I’m going to the gynecologist!’ That’s the movie for me,” he said.

Although he didn’t understand her, he did enjoy Margot Robbie’s talent

Warner Bros. Pictures

Known for his acclaimed work on the Halloween franchise, Assault on Precinct 13, and the Escape film series, Understandably, Barbie was a departure from the norm for John Carpenter, now 75 years old.. Although the film and some of its nuances took a while to understand, Carpenter had praise for star Margot Robbie. The director praised her interpretation of the protagonist character. “There’s a patriarchy thing there, but I missed all that,” Carpenter admitted. “I overlooked it. But I think Margot Robbie is fabulous.”

The fun John Carpenter’s review of Barbie contrasts with the opinion of other personalities about the film. This is the case of political commentator Bill Maher, who openly criticized the film for supposedly outdated themes and called it “preachy” and “a man-hater.” For his part, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson praised the film and asked it to win the best picture award at the 96th Oscars. We’ll see if that ends up happening or not.