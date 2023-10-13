From Halloween to Barbie: How Horror Film Director John Carpenter Gawked at the Hot Comedy, Barbie

What happens when a horror movie icon sees a movie about a plastic doll? Yes, friends, we are talking about John Carpenter, the mastermind behind classics like Halloween and Escape from New York, who ventured to see the latest box office sensation: the barbie movie.

Get ready, because the 75-year-old director, famous for making us jump off the couch, didn’t exactly come away excited from watching this fantasy-comedy tale. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Carpenter revealed that the film left him “more confused than a gremlin in a video store”.

Far from serial killers and action heroes, Carpenter entered the pink and shiny universe of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie. And although she didn’t quite capture all the nuances of the film, she did have words of praise for Robbie. “Margot Robbie is fabulous, without a doubt”, he claimed. But be careful, the topic of patriarchy was completely overlooked: “That patriarchy thing, where was it? I missed it”.

Critics divided: Masterpiece or preacher?

The Barbie movie has not only polarized fans, but has also generated debate among industry figures. While political commentator Bill Maher called the film a “sermoneadora” y “misandrist”, Scott Derrickson, director of Doctor Strange, even proposed it as a candidate for Best Picture at the next Academy Awards. Take it now!

For anyone who missed it, Barbie is making waves. She has become the highest grossing film of the yearraising more than 1.44 billion dollars worldwide and unseating The Dark Knight as Warner Bros.’s biggest hit. It seems that Barbie has not only conquered the shelves of toy stores, but now also reigns in Hollywood.

Mattel plans more movies

Barbie is just the beginning of what Mattel has in store. The toy giant already has other film projects in the pipeline, such as a Hot Wheels movie produced by J.J. Abrams and a Barney film starring Daniel Kaluuya from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse or Get Out.

If at this point your curiosity has been piqued, you can find Barbie on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV to rent. Additionally, the film will be available on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD starting October 17.

John Carpenter: The man behind the horror classics

If cinematic nightmares are your thing, you’ve surely already crossed paths with John Carpenter more than once. This director, who has left an indelible mark on pop culture, started strong in the 70s with Assault at the 13th district police station, a film that mixed action and suspense in a masterful way. But it was in 1978 when Carpenter became a legend with Halloween, the film that introduced the fearsome Michael Myers into our lives. The success of the film was so overwhelming that it gave rise to an entire franchise.

In the 80s, Carpenter continued to surprise us with films like The thinga horror and science fiction story that has become a cult film, and They are alive, a critique of consumer society disguised as an action film. Let’s not forget either Christinethe killer car that was born from the pen of Stephen King and that Carpenter brought to the big screen with great skill.

But Carpenter wasn’t stuck in the past. Even in the 1990s and early 2000s, he continued to experiment with titles like In the mouth of fear o Ghosts of Mars. And although his most recent works have not had the same impact as his classics, Carpenter’s legacy in the horror genre is indisputable.

So, you see, when comparing Carpenter’s filmography with the Barbie movie, it is not surprising that the director was a little confused. But as he himself said: “Cinema is a universal language”. Although in this case, maybe we need a dictionary to understand everything.