Legendary director John Carpenter challenges a popular theory about the end of The Thing.

John Carpenter has cast shadows on the debate over the enigmatic ending to his iconic 1982 film The Thing. Although a widely accepted theory, proposed by cinematographer Dean Cundey, suggests that Childs, played by Keith David, is infected by the alien shapeshifter, the director challenges this explanation.

The Thing has long been a cult film and a benchmark in the horror genre. The film’s plot focuses on paranoia and mistrust among members of a research station in Antarctica when they are confronted by an alien life form that can take on the appearance of any human being.

It is a film with a memorable ending.

Dean Cundey proposed a theory that became one of the most popular among fans, arguing that the glow in the characters’ eyes reveals who is infected by the alien. According to his theory, a glint in Childs’ eyes in the final scene would indicate that he is infected with The Thing.

ending of The Thing

However, in a recent interview, John Carpenter dismissed Cundey’s explanation, stating that he “has no idea.”

When asked if he could reveal the truth about the end of The Thing, John Carpenter responded: “No. I can not tell you. I’m sorry”. This adds even more mystery to an ending that has baffled viewers for decades.

The ambiguity of the ending has been part of the film’s enduring appeal, sparking debate and discussion among fans. Therefore, if the director revealed the truth behind the ending, he could demystify the film and eliminate one of the main sources of interest in it.

The legendary filmmaker continues working at the age of 75 (January 16, 1948).

Meanwhile, John Carpenter is busy promoting his new true crime horror anthology series, Suburban Screams, which recently premiered. While it has been hinted that there is a possibility of a sequel to The Thing, although not many details have been revealed so far.

The Thing, like other iconic films such as Christopher Nolan’s Inception (2010) or Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner (1982), remains a cinematic classic with an open ending that will continue to intrigue future generations.

