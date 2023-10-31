Joe Russo receives criticism after posting a video on Instagram as part of a joke towards Martin Scorsese

Joe Russo posted a video dedicated to Scorsese on Instagram, where you can see the popular director making fun of Scorsese’s disappointing box office. Russo’s video is a reaction to a TikTok in which Scorsese is shown talking to his new muse, that is, his dog Oscar. What the director does Avengers: Endgame is to join the TikTok with him by introducing his own dog whose name is box office.

In the publication, Russo comments: “It seems like we have the same muse.” Although many might consider this a simple joke, others have taken it very badly.

Reactions to Joe Russo’s post

Scorsese has gotten so far under these guys’ skin that they’ve created a parasocial dialog with his daughter’s adorable TikToks https://t.co/0QEgxGkD6t — Screen Slate (@ScreenSlate) October 30, 2023

“Scorsese has gotten so under the skin of these kids that they have created a parasocial dialogue with his daughter’s adorable TikToks.”

“Going up against Martin Scorsese with all your brand is really disconcerting.”

Let’s just be honest, Joe Russo is a rich asshole hack who won the lottery when Feige plucked him from obscurity and let him tagalong. https://t.co/PGUWQXvKBZ — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) October 29, 2023

“Let’s be honest, Joe Russo is a rich jerk who won the lottery when Feige pulled him out of obscurity and let him tag along.”

“In 50 years no one will know who Joe Russo is.”

“This is so tragic.”

Joe Russo’s joke is shared after the news about the box office drop of The Moon Killers, Scorsese’s latest film. The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio had a drop of 61% in its second weekend.

What is clear is that Scorsese’s controversial words towards superhero films will continue to generate certain reactions from people who are or have been involved with that type of projects.