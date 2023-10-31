Joe Hill, the brain behind the Hill House Comics imprint, stops along the way to immerse himself in the world of horror novels. What will become of his return to comics?

A temporary goodbye

If there is something you have made clear Joe Hill is that terror is its element, whether in the pages of comics or in thick volumes of novels. But what happens when one of the greats of the genre decides to take a break from his career in the world of comics to focus on literature? Well, you are left with your mouth open and a thousand questions in your head.

It’s official, friends. Joe Hill steps away, at least for a while, from DC Comics and its seal Hill House Comics. In an interview with The Short Box Podcast, the author has decided to turn his career around and dedicate the next few years to writing novels. “I’m out of comics for the next few years. I have written four novels and I would like to have at least ten before I stop being a novelist. So, my complete focus is on writing the next novels,” he confessed.

An amicable separation

But all is not lost, as Hill has left the door open for a return to comics. Short term plans They involve dedicating yourself to writing “the next two or three books” before thinking about returning to the world of cartoons. Of course, he has hinted that he might make an exception, “Chris Ryall has been adapting the novellas of my book ‘Strange Weather’ for Image, and I would love to script one of those adaptations myself,” he said.

Let us remember that Hill House Comics was launched in 2019 and featured talents of the caliber of Carmen Maria Machado, Laura Marks y Mike Carey. Great artists like Kelley Jones, Dani and Stuart Immonen put images of these horrors. The label’s last release was ‘Refrigerator Full of Heads #6’, published in April 2022.

Why is Joe Hill a reference?

Joe Hill It is not just a name that has sounded loud in DC Comics, but it has also made waves in the horror literary field. And genetics don’t lie: Hill is the son of renowned author Stephen King. Of course, any comparison with the king of horror is an honor, but Hill has been able to carve his own path with works like “NOS4A2” or “The Fireman.” His ability to play with the reader’s emotions and create disturbing scenarios has earned him a place in the pantheon of the genre’s greats.

His temporary departure from the comics raises a panorama full of uncertainty and expectation in Hill House Comics, but if his career has taught us anything, it is that terror manifests itself in different ways. While we wait for new novels from him and perhaps some unexpected return to the world of comics, there is no doubt that Hill’s legacy will remain one of the pillars of contemporary terror. And who knows? Perhaps future generations of horror writers will take it as the reference it is today.

DC and its other labels

But let’s not forget that DC has other labels. One that attracts attention is Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #2 from DC Comics’ Black Label. This comic for adults, written and drawn by Rafael Grampá, shows us Batman like never before: a dark knight who has decided to stop being Bruce Wayne forever and dedicate his life to fighting against the corruption of Gotham.

Joe Hill leaves a difficult hole to fill in Hill House Comics, but his departure is not a definitive goodbye. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy what DC and other labels have to offer us. And remember, in the world of comics, as in life, everything is cyclical. Today you leave, but who knows if tomorrow you will be back.