On Thursday night, US President Joe Biden made a rare televised speech in which he announced a new measure to finance Ukraine’s war efforts against Russia and Israel’s war efforts against Hamas, arguing that providing aid economic and military to the two countries is in the interests of the United States and contributes to stability throughout the world.

The speech was broadcast from the Oval Office, the president’s office in the White House, and is only the second that Biden has made live on television since the beginning of his presidency in 2021. The immediate objective was to present a measure that provides, according to the New York Times, 74 billion dollars in total economic and financial aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Biden also tried to explain to his fellow citizens why the United States is spending enormous amounts of money to finance wars far from its territory:

“History has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause even more chaos and death and destruction. They go forward. And the cost and threats to America and the world continue to increase.”

Biden’s speech also aimed to convince a public opinion and a political class that are increasingly skeptical of these enormous expenses. The United States has already spent more than $100 billion to support the Ukrainian resistance, but Biden called these expenditures «a smart investment that will provide dividends for America’s security for generations, that will help us keep American troops away from danger and will help us build a world that is safer, healthier and more prosperous for our children and our grandchildren.”

The decision to present military aid to Ukraine and Israel in a single measure is probably also dictated by the need to convince a divided and extremely fractious Congress to approve the measure in its entirety. At this moment the US House, among other things, lacks a speaker, which makes it particularly complicated to put together sophisticated political agreements. However, Biden also gave a more concrete reason why, in his opinion, the threats against Ukraine and those against Israel would be similar:

«Hamas and Putin represent different threats but they have this in common. Both want to completely destroy a neighboring democracy – destroy it completely. The explicit aim of Hamas resistance is the destruction of the state of Israel and the killing of the Jewish people. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields, and innocent Palestinian families suffer enormously because of this.”

Speaking about Israel’s probable and imminent ground intervention in the Gaza Strip, Biden said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the need to act while respecting “the laws of war”, which require “protecting civilians in combat to the best of your ability. The people of Gaza urgently need food, water and medicine”, and she added: “As I said while I was in Israel, and as difficult as it is, we cannot give up on peace. We cannot give up on a two-state solution.”

Biden then dedicated the final part of his speech to the increase in anti-Semitic incidents that are occurring in various countries around the world in recent days, but he also spoke about the increase in Islamophobia. «We must condemn anti-Semitism. But we must also condemn Islamophobia without hesitation.”