When Joe Biden took office in the White House in early 2021, he appointed American foreign policy veteran Brett McGurk as his administration’s head for the Middle East and North Africa. The task McGurk was given at the time was very clear: keep Middle East issues off the president’s desk. And the motto of his work should have been: “No new projects”, as if to indicate the fact that Joe Biden’s White House was focused on other areas of the world, and that his goal in the Middle East was not so much creating big plans ambitious, but «minimize the prospects of a new crisis».

These indiscretions are contained in the book The Last Politician by the American journalist Franklin Foer, and show quite clearly how Joe Biden’s administration had a foreign policy that envisaged a progressive reduction of the United States’ commitment in the Middle East. The Hamas attack against Israeli civilians on 7 October and Israel’s response against the Gaza Strip have upset this perspective, and will force the United States (and consequently the entire West) to shift attention and resources again , including military ones, on the Middle East.

This shift is already happening: a good example is military resources. In recent years the United States had gradually reduced the quantity of soldiers and military assets in the Middle East, with the idea of ​​turning their attention to threats deemed more pressing, such as Russian imperialism and China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy . In particular, the United States had moved many naval assets to the Indo Pacific region (which includes East Asia and India). But after the attack against Israeli civilians on October 7, and with the prospect that the war between Hamas and Israel will also spread to neighboring countries, the United States had to send men and equipment back to the Middle East.

In the eastern Mediterranean, for the first time since 2020, two aircraft carriers arrived together, and since aircraft carriers always move with other warships (this is called a “battle group”), having two in the same area means moving more than ten ships of war and about 12 thousand men. The United States has returned dozens more warships and F-35 and F-16 fighters to the region. The Wall Street Journal wrote that the American Department of Defense is also preparing for the possibility of sending 2,000 soldiers to the region, a good part of them in Israel with a deterrent function (i.e. to avoid attacks by neighboring states).

Much of this shift in forces should be temporary but, as the Wall Street Journal has always written, the crisis between Israel and Hamas could be long-lasting.

This dynamic of an American administration trying to concentrate its attention on foreign policy and then being distracted by a serious Middle Eastern crisis is not exclusive to Joe Biden’s administration, on the contrary. The United States has been trying to reduce its commitment in the Middle East for over twenty years, to no avail. A good example of this trend is the so-called “pivot to Asia”, that is, the “pivot towards Asia”: an expression that indicated the fact that the United States should concentrate its foreign policy on Asia and abandon its traditional focus on Europe and the Middle East.

It is counterintuitive to think so now, but the first president who, in a still sketchy and embryonic way, was elected arguing that the United States should redirect its foreign policy towards Asia was George W. Bush (2001–2009). The terrorist attacks carried out by al Qaeda on September 11, 2001 against New York and Washington upset these plans, and Bush dragged the United States into failed wars first in Afghanistan and then in Iraq.

– Read also: Twenty years of the war on terror

Barack Obama (2009–2017), whose administration invented the phrase “pivot to Asia,” tried again. He too, however, was involved in very serious Middle Eastern crises, such as the Arab Spring (the major revolts against authoritarian regimes in power for decades in North Africa and the Middle East), the emergence of ISIS in Syria and Iraq and the civil war in Libya. His successor Donald Trump (2017–2021) was paradoxically the one who managed to focus on Asia, and in particular on China, with greater consistency, although with decidedly mixed results due to a wavering and ineffective foreign policy.

Finally, Biden seemed on track to complete the “pivot to Asia” in which he participated when he was vice president under Obama. Above all, this was what the instructions given to Brett McGurk were for, to keep the Middle East away from the president’s desk. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, US foreign policy concerns had also extended to the ever-increasing Russian threat, and the Middle East had become even more marginal.

This does not mean that the Biden administration did not have a Middle East strategy. Indeed, his first (and disastrous) major foreign policy action was the withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan, an operation that many had judged to be hasty and which demonstrated both Biden’s desire to put an end to twenty years of American occupation of the country, and to free up resources and means to direct its foreign policy elsewhere.

After the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, however, the US administration had followed a Middle East policy that had been characterized as “a mirage,” “imaginary,” and, at best, “creative.” This policy was based on the idea that the best way to stabilize the region was to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between Israel and Arab countries and pursue the “Abraham Accords” which had been initiated by Donald Trump and which provided for the normalization of diplomatic relations and economic issues between Israel and various Arab countries. The idea was that if the Arab world recognized Israel and strengthened mutual commercial and political ties, the region would have better guarantees of stability and security.

A few weeks ago this policy was very close to its greatest success, the normalization of relations between Israel and the most important and influential of the Arab states, Saudi Arabia. However, the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is risking turning these projects into a failure.

Paradoxically, one of the most neglected elements of Biden’s Middle East policy was the Palestinian issue. In February this year McGurk gave a speech to the Atlantic Council, an influential American think tank, in which he outlined the “Biden doctrine for the Middle East”. He had not uttered the words “Palestine” or “Palestinians” even once.