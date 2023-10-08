Joaquín Sánchez thoroughly enjoyed the interview with ((LINK:TAG|||tag|||65181af3e567862224873fe1|||Almudena Cid)) in the Novato. A program in which the athlete opened her heart and she was not afraid to show her feelings regarding her personal and sporting life.

“For me it was a program, how she expresses herself and talks about her life,” the former soccer player explained about everything he experienced with the gymnast.

Almudena Cid had some nice advice for the Rookie, both about retiring from the world of sports and how to face the hardest moments of his life.

Joaquín has been delighted to have been able to enjoy the Basque and learn all its secrets and has confessed that he had a great time in his debut with Almudena Cid in the rhythmic gymnastics exhibition.

