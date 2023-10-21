The winner of the Planeta Award has revealed that she is a very demanding person, a quality that comes from her childhood when her father, Fernando Ónega, always asked for the maximum.

The journalist has confessed that she always has that level of demand with the members of her team and has asked the Rookie for the same level of commitment to become a reporter.

Sonsoles Ónega has put Joaquín Sánchez to the test to give a live interview as a reporter about a funeral and do an improvised interview with the data he has on foot. street.

A masterclass that Joaquín Sánchez has choked up, “this is very difficult, I don’t know,” said the Rookie in view of the amount of information he had to provide as a reporter.

Sonsoles Ónega has reproached Joaquín for his lack of study in his reporter masterclass and gave him a warning, “I’ll give you one more chance,” the guest told Joaquín when she saw his patience at its limit during the masterclass.