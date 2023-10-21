At Tre Fontane the match was without great emotions. The Giallorossi coach was also in the stands

Ignazio Abate’s Milan, in their second draw of the season after the one with Fiorentina, are unable to overcome Mr. Guidi’s Roma. In fact, under the gray sky of the capital the match at Tre Fontane ended 0-0, with a few shocks given by the protagonists on the pitch to the spectators present at the Agostino Di Bartolomei pitch: among these there was also José Mourinho, accompanied in the stands by his collaborators Foti and Nuno Santos. A result that risks displeasing both the hosts and the guests, considering that the Rossoneri now risk being hooked at the top of the table by Inter, while Roma lose the opportunity to bring home three points that they could have definitively straightened out. a not exactly exciting start to the season (three wins, two draws and two defeats).

he matches

Guidi relies on the usual 4-3-3 with D’Alessio, Plaia, Golic and Ienco in front of Marin, a midfield made up of Mannini, Vetkal and Graziani behind the Joao Costa-Misitano-Cherubini trident. Abate responds with the same module with Raveyre between the posts, Bakoune, Simic, Nsiala and Magni composing the defensive line, midfield with Victor, Malaspina and Zeroli supporting Scotti, Sia and Bonomi in attack. During the first half of the game he struggled to find a noteworthy opportunity, with two goalkeepers never really worried by the opposing attacks. In any case, it was Roma who made themselves more dangerous as they tried for the first time in the 25th minute with a curling shot from Cherubini defused by a plastic save from Raveyre. The Giallorossi’s second attempt came in the 45th minute, when Joao Costa wasted a good pass from Misitano by kicking high over the crossbar. The match really comes to life in the second half, which opens with two chances for Milan in the first quarter of an hour: first it is Malaspina who tries with a long range shot blocked by Marin, then it is Sia who comes close to scoring after a shot from inside the area defused by Golic who – somehow – saves on the goal line. The Giallorossi centre-back would even have the opportunity to transform himself into the hero of the day: in the 60th minute he almost scored following a corner, a situation which was repeated after ten minutes again from a set piece. After a lively start, however, the match settles back to a gentle pace, which suits the light rain that – intermittently – hits Trigoria. An image that suits the general rhythm of a match that was anything but unforgettable.