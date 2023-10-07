We have just experienced a unique moment in La Voz. Rubén and Pablo López have starred in a very emotional moment when singing I wait for you here on the stage of La Voz.

Malú was moved by this song and could not avoid tears: “I am sensitive, it touched my heart,” she acknowledged.

Rubén is already on Luis Fonsi’s team. Welcome to La Voz!

Now comes the turn of Jonathan Joaquim, known as Joakim. The talent has been dedicated to music for some time, and now he wants to fulfill his dream in La Voz. Joakim has sung Creepin in French, transmitting a great feeling on the stage of The Voice.

Malú was the first to turn around because of her voice, and she was asking the rest of the coaches not to turn around, but her pleas have been in vain because Pablo López and Antonio Orozco have also turned around: “Don’t even look at them,” the woman said. artist.

Pablo López and Antonio Orozco have also tried to convince the talent to have him on their team. Joakim could not believe that his dream was coming true and tears flowed down his cheeks from his emotion.

Finally, the talent has gone with Antonio Orozco after a hectic battle between the coaches for his voice. What a moment!