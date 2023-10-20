The writer of the “Harry Potter” saga, JK Rowling, stated that she would serve two years in prison if The alternative is “denying the reality and importance of sex,” after making a transphobic comment on his social networks.

The writer shared an image on her X account that contained the legend “trans women are women”, which she responded with the word “no”, Before his publication, some followers attacked him, pointing out transphobia in their comment.

The user of the account @MusicbyScott wrote to her “Vote for the Labor Party and get a two-year term!” Ironically, the author of Harry Potter responded:

“I will gladly serve two years if the alternative is to speak out and deny the reality and importance of sex. Let the court case come, I say. “It will be more fun than ever on a red carpet.”

The author has been singled out for attacks against the trans community due to the differences between biological women and transgender women, where she defines that “erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many people to talk about their lives in a meaningful way. It’s not hate, it’s telling the truth”he assured.

vll

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions