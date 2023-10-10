loading…

JAKARTA – Chairman of the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), Jusuf Kalla or JK, revealed that what is happening in the Palestinian Gaza Strip will be a major humanitarian disaster in the days to come. This is because Israel will carry out a total blockade of the Gaza Strip by cutting off the flow of electricity, water and logistical supplies in the form of food and medicine to the Gaza Strip.

According to JK, this will make the 2.5 million people living in the Gaza Strip suffer. For this reason, he asked the Indonesian people to help the people of the Gaza Strip, at least by praying together.

“We see the situation, Palestine and Gaza will certainly become a big humanitarian problem in the days to come because Israel will block electricity, water, food and logistics, gas. This means that the lives of 2.5 million people in Gaza will be in extraordinary difficulty, ” he explained.

“For this reason, Indonesia must work together to help, it is very difficult to help, at least pray together,” he added.

JK expressed this to journalists after receiving the Chair of the Asean IFRC Delegation Elkan Rahimov Head of Delegation and Head of Regional Delegation for Indonesia and Timor Leste ICRC Vincent Ochilet at PMI Headquarters, Jakarta, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

JK also revealed that PMI together with the International Red Cross and International Crescent were trying to get Indonesian citizens out of the Gaza Strip along with other foreign nationals.

At least 15 Indonesian citizens (WNI) are currently trapped in the midst of heated fighting between Hamas and Israel in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Even so, he admitted that it would not be easy to evacuate Indonesian citizens from the Gaza Strip considering that currently access to the international Red Cross and Red Crescent is very limited.

“Earlier we spoke with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), what efforts are being made, how to help the 15 Indonesians there, how to get them out? The problem is that there are so many foreigners, right? “only Indonesians, and access to the Red Cross and Red Crescent is very limited,” he said.

