GAZA – Denial strategies have often been used by Israel since the founding of the Jewish state. This was also applied in the Al Ahli Hospital bombing incident.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said the explosion was caused by a Palestinian rocket fired from the cemetery. He said the Israeli military concluded that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group was responsible for the Al Ahli hospital explosion.

“We immediately carried out a review with all relevant IDF branches,” he said, as reported by the BBC. He said a series of rockets were fired by Hamas at Israel at 18:15 local time on Tuesday (17/10/2023) before the explosion at the hospital.

Then, at 6:59 p.m., he said, a barrage of about 10 rockets was fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad from a nearby cemetery. “At the same time, there were reports of an explosion at a hospital in Gaza City,” he said.

Hagari continued, saying that Hamas understood that the explosion was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket that failed to fire, but Hamas launched a “global media campaign” to blame Israel.

“They even exaggerated the number of victims,” ​​he said. “They understand with absolute certainty that what damaged the hospital was a rocket mistakenly fired by Islamic Jihad.”

He said aerial footage confirmed there was no direct attack on the hospital itself and no damage to surrounding buildings.

He said the only location damaged was the parking lot outside the hospital.

“Unlike Hamas,” Hagari told reporters, “the IDF immediately carried out an investigation” into the attack.