loading…

Jewish settlers in the West Bank terrorize Palestinian children with bloody dolls. Photo/MEE

WEST BANK – When escalating in Gaza Strip continues to increase, acts of terror are spreading Jewish settlers to children and citizens Palestine Of West Bank . The action was part of a series of escalating attacks by Jewish settlers since the start of the war.

Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank have scattered threatening leaflets in cars and left blood-stained dolls in schools. They warned Palestinians to leave or be killed.

“By God, we will soon fall on your heads with a major disaster. You have the last chance to escape to Jordan in an organized way,” read one of the leaflets distributed on Friday in the West Bank town of Salfit.

“After that, we will destroy every enemy and forcefully expel you from our holy land… Immediately load your bags and leave wherever you came from. “We will come,” continued the threatening leaflet as quoted by Middle East Eye, Saturday (28/10/2023).

The leaflet also warned of a new “great Nakba”, referring to the displacement of 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948.

In the occupied Al-Ma’rajat region near Jericho, dolls covered in red paint, which looks like blood and scares children, were left at the entrance of a school after Jewish settlers vandalized them.

Before Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, Jewish settlers harassed and attacked Palestinians daily under the protection of Israeli soldiers, actions that have increased in the past 20 days.

In the town of Deir Istiya, west of Salfit, olive farmers have become accustomed to annual attacks by Jewish settlers during the harvest season.

But this year, local journalist Abdel Qader Aql told Middle East Eye that the settlers were much more active and appeared to be planning their attacks as revenge for Hamas attacks.