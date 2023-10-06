loading…

Pope Francis is angry over a wave of anti-Christian hate crimes committed by Israeli settlers. Photo/Sky News

JERUSALEM – Spokesperson for the Council of Heads of the Catholic Church in Jerusalem, Wadie Abu Nasser said, Pope Francis angry at the wave of anti-Christian hate crimes committed by Israeli settlers.

Speaking to Israel’s Army Radio yesterday, Abu Nasser said that Pope Francis was kept up to date on any incidents in occupied Jerusalem and was informed about a viral video showing Israeli settlers spitting on Christian worshipers.

The degrading and insulting practice of spitting at Christians, according to Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, is an old Jewish tradition. Israeli settlers have also defended the practice.

Abu Nasser reportedly said in Haaretz that the incident had reached the highest echelons of the faith.

“It has reached all over the world, up to the big bosses,” he said. “The Pope always has the latest information about every incident, he is very angry,” he added as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Friday (6/10/2023).

Israeli leaders reacted late to universal condemnation of the rise in anti-Christian hate crimes committed by illegal settlers in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with members of his right-wing cabinet, accused of stoking anti-Christian hostility by embracing ultra-nationalism, ultimately condemned the settlers after a video of Jews spitting on Christians in Jerusalem went viral.

The World Council of Churches (WCC) in Jerusalem blamed the Israeli government for “persecution” of Christians.

“We feel persecution against our community and religion,” WCC Coordinator in Jerusalem, Youssef Daher, told Anadolu.